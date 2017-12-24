FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect for Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Heavy snow is expected for these areas overnight and through Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Crawford and Ashtabula Counties until 1pm Monday and a Wind Advisory for Warren and McKean through Christmas Night. This means that travel on major and minor roadways will be difficult at times and dangerous. With the heavy snow strong and gusty winds will cause whiteout conditions along with blowing snow. Wind gusts as high as 45mph are expected. For more on this wintry blast.