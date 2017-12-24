Wayside Presbyterian Church Hosts Special Services for Christmas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Wayside Presbyterian Church Hosts Special Services for Christmas

Many churches around the Erie area held services to celebrate Christmas.

Wayside Presbyterian Church on Asbury Road welcomed parishioners for several services that featured something unique Sunday.

The 10 a.m. service featured a lighting of the fourth Sunday of Advent wreath and festive music.

During the 4 p.m. service, there was a Christmas Eve family candle lighting and performances by members of the church.

The 8 p.m. service included music by the chancel and sanctuary bell choirs.

All were welcome to attend.

