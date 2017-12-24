Deadline Approaching for Pennsylvania State Police Applicants

Have you ever thought of becoming a state trooper? The application deadline for the Pennsylvania State Police is quickly approaching.

Dec. 31 is the last day to apply.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old before that date and have 60 semester credit hours at an accredited institute of higher education. No degree is required.

The starting salary is $59,567.

More information is available here.

