Shoppers Make Last Minute Visit to Millcreek Mall on Christmas Eve

The weekend before Christmas is traditionally one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Dozens of last minute shoppers crowded the Millcreek Mall Sunday to look for the perfect gift.

A few of the shoppers told Erie News Now they prefer to wait until the last day to buy gifts.

Several shoppers said more items are on sale, and they can cash in on great deals just in time for Christmas.

"I still have a 13-year-old son we have to grab a last minute present for," said Beth Springer. "We like to wait until the last minute to get the better deals and then we're hoping to see day after Christmas sales as well."

"I found a few deals in Tilly's earlier," said Robert Carson. "I was at Victoria's Secret yesterday actually. They had a pretty nice deal."

"Find a couple books for my secret Santa today," said Benjamin Phillips. "You know to get some last minute shopping in for like my mom, my family, everybody like that."

The Millcreek Mall and many stores closed at 6 p.m.

