PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit to 45 mph on Erie Area Interstates

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on several highways due to the winter weather.

They include:

Interstates 90, 86, and 79 in Erie County

Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Interstate 79 in Mercer County from the Crawford County line to the intersection with Interstate 80

Drivers are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel.

PennDOT said its goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. Workers will treat the roadways until the snow stops and the roads are clear.

Drivers are reminded to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. It should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes, plus any special needs for passengers, including babies and pets.

