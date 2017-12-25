Fires Extinguished in Waterford, Corry Areas

Firefighters were called into action to put out flames at two homes this Christmas holiday.

A fully involved fire broke out around 11:39 p.m. Sunday at 11851 Comer Road in Waterford.

The flames were brought under control about an hour later.

Edinboro, McKean, Waterford, Mill Village, Perry Hi-Way fire departments responded to residence.

A chimney fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at 18797 Elgin Road in Corry.

Firefighters arrived to find a working fire on the outside of the home. It was brought under control about a hour and a half later.

The Red Cross was called in to help the residents.

Elgin Beaverdam, Corry, Union City, Wattsburg and Wrightsville fire departments helped fight the flames.

