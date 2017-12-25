Fires Extinguished in Waterford, Corry Areas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fires Extinguished in Waterford, Corry Areas

Firefighters were called into action to put out flames at two homes this Christmas holiday.

A fully involved fire broke out around 11:39 p.m. Sunday at 11851 Comer Road in Waterford.

The flames were brought under control about an hour later.

Edinboro, McKean, Waterford, Mill Village, Perry Hi-Way fire departments responded to residence.

A chimney fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at 18797 Elgin Road in Corry.

Firefighters arrived to find a working fire on the outside of the home. It was brought under control about a hour and a half later.

The Red Cross was called in to help the residents.

Elgin Beaverdam, Corry, Union City, Wattsburg and Wrightsville fire departments helped fight the flames.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
