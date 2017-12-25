Traffic Alerts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Here are the latest traffic alerts as of 3:20 p.m. Dec. 25:

  • Speed limit reduced to 45 mph on Erie area interstates
  • I-86 in Chautauqua County, NY is closed between exit 4 and exit 8 due to heavy snow and multiple disabled vehicles blocking lanes.
  • Old French Road in Millcreek Township is closed until further notice because it is impassible.
Millcreek Township Office of Emergency Management

Hey everyone, as you know we have been hit over the last several hours with and incredibly strong lake effect snow band. This band was not supposed to sit over Erie and was originally predicted to move into Buffalo . But Mother Nature had other plans . This has dropped several inches across the Township and caused whiteout conditions. While all of the PennDOT And Township plows are out, their concentration at this time is trying to ensure that all of the main roads are passable to allow for emergency vehicle travel. At this time, many roads in the township including route 97 are impassable. We asked you to please delay any travel plans even once the snow has died down to allow for crews to catch up. We may also see an additional bands come across this evening which will drop several more inches.

  • FLIGHT DELAY: Delta flight 4286 departing Erie International Airport at 1:34 p.m. has been delayed until 6 p.m.

