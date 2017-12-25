Here are the latest travel alerts as of 5:40 p.m. Dec. 25:

Hey everyone, as you know we have been hit over the last several hours with and incredibly strong lake effect snow band. This band was not supposed to sit over Erie and was originally predicted to move into Buffalo . But Mother Nature had other plans . This has dropped several inches across the Township and caused whiteout conditions. While all of the PennDOT And Township plows are out, their concentration at this time is trying to ensure that all of the main roads are passable to allow for emergency vehicle travel. At this time, many roads in the township including route 97 are impassable. We asked you to please delay any travel plans even once the snow has died down to allow for crews to catch up. We may also see an additional bands come across this evening which will drop several more inches.