Erie Homeless Shelter Serves Up Christmas Cheer to People in Need

The Upper Room Homeless Shelter served up Christmas cheer to more than 40 people in need during the holiday. The shelter held its fourth Annual Christmas Brunch.

Brenda Glazier helped organize the event. With the help of volunteers, the shelter provided warm food for families on Christmas Day.

“It's amazing to see how many people have warm hearts and want to help especially on Christmas morning,”

The Christmas day spread included homemade casseroles, ham, and fresh fruit.

Organizers said they started this tradition to allow folks to experience a little bit of Christmas.

“Being in a warm home and having a nice hot cooked breakfast on Christmas and having all the comforts of home and realizing that there are a lot of people that don't have that,” she said.

“A lot of people don't have a home to go to, let alone cook a Christmas dinner, sit down with their family enjoy the company of their family during the holiday season so we are open for them,” Upper Room Manager Ron Cooley said.

Organizers say because of the weather they didn’t have as large of a turn out compared to previous years.

