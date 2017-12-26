Pennsylvania Unemployment Drops to 4.6 Percent in November

New numbers show Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a point to 4.6 percent in November - the lowest rate since September 2007.

This is the fourth month in a row that it dropped one-tenth of a point. Over the year, unemployment has declined by .9 percent in Pennsylvania.

The state's unemployment rate is still higher than that of the United States, which remains unchanged from 4.1 percent in October.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force declined 2,000 in November to 6,397,000. The drop was due entirely to a drop in unemployment. Resident employment remained unchanged from October. Over the year, employment dropped 1,000 while unemployment shrank by 58,000.

Pennsylvania's non-farm jobs increased 2,300 in November. Jobs increased in six of 11 supersectors. Compared to October, November saw the largest decrease in leisure and and hospitality jobs by 4,500 and largest gain in construction jobs by 3,400. Professional and business services and education and health services reached new record highs for the second month in a row.

