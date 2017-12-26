City of Erie Declares Snow Emergency; PennDOT, State Police Ask Drivers to Avoid Travel

The City of Erie declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning.

Erie residents are asked to stay off city streets until it stops snowing.

Many of the roads are dangerous and impassable.

City plows will work throughout the day to clear the streets.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police are also urging everyone to avoid travel.

If you must be on the roads, PennDOT offers the following advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

