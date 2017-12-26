City of Erie Declares Snow Emergency; PennDOT, State Police Ask Drivers to Avoid Travel

The City of Erie declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning.
Erie residents are asked to stay off city streets until it stops snowing.
Many of the roads are dangerous and impassable.
City plows will work throughout the day to clear the streets.
PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police are also urging everyone to avoid travel.
MORE: Winter Weather Coverage You Can Count On
If you must be on the roads, PennDOT offers the following advice:
Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com