Millcreek Township Declares Snow Emergency

Millcreek Township declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning.

Due to the snow emergency, Millcreek Township officials say drivers are not allowed on Township roads without snow tires or chains.

Anyone found driving without the proper equipment may be subject to fines.

An 8-hour notice for vehicles on parked roads has also been suspended. There is no on street parking allowed during this time. Vehicles will be towed without notice.

Emergency Management also issued the following reminders:

Homeowners should clear their heater vents to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

If you are already traveling and become stuck, ensure that your exhaust pipe does not become covered with snow.

Private plow operators and homeowners are reminded that depositing snow upon public roadways is an offense that is punishable by fines and is dangerous.

Ensure that your fire hydrant is clear 3 feet around the hydrant.

