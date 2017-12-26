Millcreek Mall, Other Businesses Close Due to Erie's Record Snow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Mall, Other Businesses Close Due to Erie's Record Snow

Posted: Updated:

Erie's record snowfall forced the Millcreek Mall and other businesses to close Tuesday.

Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre, Northwest Bank branches and the Community Blood Bank are also not open Tuesday.

PennDOT also announced Tuesday its Erie Driver License Center at 7200 Peach Street is closed until further notice due to a facility issue.

COMPLETE LIST: School, Event and Business Closings

MORE: Winter Weather Coverage You Can Count On

