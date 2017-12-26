Millcreek Mall, Other Businesses Close Due to Erie's Record Snow

Erie's record snowfall forced the Millcreek Mall and other businesses to close Tuesday.

Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre, Northwest Bank branches and the Community Blood Bank are also not open Tuesday.

PennDOT also announced Tuesday its Erie Driver License Center at 7200 Peach Street is closed until further notice due to a facility issue.

