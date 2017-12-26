Snow Impacting EMTA Bus Service Tuesday

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus service has been impacted Tuesday due to the record snowfall.

Routes 14, 16, 105 and 229 will not be running. All rural county service has been canceled.

The Intermodal Transit Center will not be served by any routes.

Route 3: Buses will stay on Peach Street only due to impassible parking lots and side streets.

Route 27: No service to casino due to impassible roads. Bus will turn around at the Erie VA Medical Center.

Route 28: No service to Agility Marketing because of impassible roads.

Route 29: No service to Fortis due to impassible roads.

