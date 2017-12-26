Snow Impacting EMTA Bus Service Tuesday

This is the greatest two-day total in the entire state of Pennsylvania.More >>
Many of the roads are dangerous and impassable.
Whether it was on the road or in the air, it was nothing short of a Christmas Day travel nightmare throughout Erie County.
Millcreek Township declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning.
School and Event Closings
FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A new standard has been set for a white Christmas in Erie, PA. Today we shattered the old record of 8.1" (2002) of Christmas snow with 13.6". The numbers come from the official reporting station at the Erie International Airport - however many areas received more. So far this month more,,,
They arrived at the checkpoint, which was set up in the 7000 block of West Lake Road, around 1:17 a.m.
Get the latest road closures and travel alerts.
