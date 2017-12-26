Two Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Warren County

Two people are dead after a car crash on Christmas Eve in Warren County, according to details released by Pennsylvania State Police late Monday.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Economite Road in Limestone Township near Tidioute.

The driver - Clifford Johnson, 38 - was traveling east on when he left the roadway, hit several fence posts and then a tree, according to investigators.

Both Johnson and his passenger - Larry Miller, 39 - were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are investigating.

