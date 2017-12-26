One Found Dead in Millcreek Township House Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

One Found Dead in Millcreek Township House Fire

One person has died in a house fire in Millcreek Township Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. at 5912 Pilgrim Road.

Firefighters arrived to find a working fire.

Neighbors said a person was trapped inside. Firefighters searched the home and found that person dead inside the kitchen, according to reports from the scene.

Multiple fire crews were called in to tackle the flames. Police were also dispatched to the scene because of the death.

Pilgrim Road and Stuart Way have been closed for now.

