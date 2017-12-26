Woman Killed in Millcreek Township House Fire Identified - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Killed in Millcreek Township House Fire Identified

The woman who died in a house fire in Millcreek Township Tuesday has been identified.

Jean Laughner, 85, was found dead inside the kitchen of the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. at 5912 Pilgrim Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find a working fire. Neighbors said Laugher was trapped inside.

Multiple fire crews were called in to tackle the flames, which took more than a hour to bring under control.

Pilgrim Road and Stuart Way were closed while firefighters worked.

