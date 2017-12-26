Erie County Executive Signs Declaration of Disaster Emergency; State Sending Extra Resources for Winter Storm

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency Tuesday, which will allow for additional resources to assist with the winter storm that left parts of the region buried in more than 50 inches of snow.

Erie County is expected to get additional help from the National Guard. The National Guard will assist in emergency situations such as helping ambulance companies get access to patients that may be stuck.

Millcreek Township Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Exeley said plow crews have been hard at work trying to clear the roads.

"Our crews have been out 24/7, we have all of our plow crews out," he said. "They have been doing a fantastic job with the elements that are out there it's really hard to keep up with this amount of snow."

Exeley said crews are working on the main roads and won't get to the side streets until all the main roads are clear.

Many folks in the area say they've been spending their day snow blowing and shoveling their driveways.

"It was pretty tough at the end of the driveway," resident John Pavlinko said. "I probably spent a good hour just on the end of the driveway getting through it, plus it was higher than the snow blower so take a little cuts and eventually you'll get through it."

"All I could do was laugh, it's a little ridiculous but we'll get it cleared," resident Kim Howell said.

The declaration goes into effect immediately. It allows Erie County officials to meet the needs of the snow emergency and allows the Department of Public Safety's emergency management team to take appropriate action to restore public services or any other emergency response deemed necessary.

The county can also coordinate resources, including the deployment of Humvees from the Pennsylvania National Guard, to help with snow emergencies, particularly on secondary roads, according to Erie County Public Safety Director John Grappy. The county is working with the City of Erie to bring in additional resources for snow removal and local hospital to make sure medical professionals can get to work and maintain necessary staffing,

Erie County's emergency management team activated an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 10 a.m. Tuesday to coordinate storm responses. Members of Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are staffing the EOC with local emergency management officials.

The Department of Transportation has sent additional plow trucks, heavy equipment and personnel to Erie County to help remove snow. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also working closely with Erie County emergency management personnel to address any needs.

