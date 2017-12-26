City of Erie Plows Working Around Clock; Garbage Pickup Delayed in Millcreek

The City of Erie's Director of Public Works said all hands are on deck to plow the roads.

The city's 26 plow trucks are out working around the clock. Plow drivers are working 12-hour shifts until the roads are clear.

You are asked to stay off the roads because stuck cars are making it difficult and sometimes impossible to clear some roads.

He also said the weather will not impact garbage pickup, which is delayed a day this week and next, because of the holidays.

Workers were able to pickup the trash for most overnight Monday into Tuesday. Garbage trucks have been going around to make sure it all has been cleaned up.

Pickups are expected to remain on schedule.

However, Advanced Disposal in Millcreek also told Erie News Now garbage pickup has been delayed for two days.

People whose garbage was suppose to be picked up Monday will instead be collected Wednesday.

