PennDOT Restrict Commercial Vehicle Travel in Erie County; Speed

PennDOT Restrict Commercial Vehicle Travel in Erie County; Speed Limit Restriction Still in Place

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restricted commercial vehicle travel on the interstates in Erie County.

The restriction affects Interstate 86 in Erie County and Interstate 90 from the New York state line to the Interstate 79 interchange.

It includes lightly-loaded or empty semi-trucks, double trailers, recreational vehicles, non-commercial vehicles towing trailers and motorcycles.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel. People driving on Interstates 90, 86 and 79 in Erie County will see reduced speeds of 45 mph.

