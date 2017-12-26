Erie News Now rides along with snowplow crews during historic storm

It has been a long day to say the least for snowplow drivers like Donny May.

"As the snow started progressing, we called in more and more guys Christmas Day and worked through what we had," May recalled after he finished plowing the Crosby's convenience store on Rt. 97 in Summit Twp. Tuesday afternoon. "A lot of us have been out since yesterday (Monday) afternoon."

He's one of more than 100 drivers from Gerlach's Property Maintenance working overtime, digging out of this record setting snowstorm that's pummeling the Erie area with another two-feet of snow on Tuesday, totaling 60+" since the storm began early Monday.

"A lot of us have been plowing for quite a few years and we've never seen this amount of snow," May said.

Perhaps May's biggest challenge: finding a place to put the new snow.

"We've had some places closing early for us to be able to help move the snow because they don't have parking no (sic) more," he said.

At the City of Erie Streets Dept., it's all hands on deck. Even the city's public works director got behind the wheel on Tuesday. And Erie News Now rode along as well to see firsthand what these drivers are dealing with on the streets.

We rode shotgun with Pat Jenks, who was driving one of the city's 26 plow trucks, working overtime as well. The crews, on 12-hour shifts until the roads are clear. But as his route got underway along E. 38th St. and E. Grandview Blvd, a message comes over his radio.

"Hey, the crew that was in the section before you," the dispatcher begins.

It's a message that some roads already need plowed, again.

"10-4," Jenks said, "we'll grab them."

Like May, the city crews are running out places to put the white stuff. Some cars remain buried under feet of snow, unmoved for days. Things are not expected to lighten up until Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if he expect to be back to the Crosby's store on Tuesday, May said "Oh yeah, we'll be back to a lot of places."

To monitor the roads:

You can use the PennDOT 511 app and website to monitor the roads in your area.