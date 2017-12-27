EMTA Services Delayed - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA Services Delayed

Posted: Updated:

Due to weather conditions, EMTA services are delayed until further notice.

All rural county routes have been canceled. That includes 11, 14,16,105 and 229.

LIFT is providing medical trips only.

Check EMTA.AVAILTEC.COM to see if your route is still running.

