Winter Weather Update: Wednesday

LATEST 1:10 p.m.: Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has lifted the disaster declaration.

NEW SNOW TOTALS: Erie International Airport received 1.3" of new snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. This puts the daily total to 2.6" of snow for today. The storm total snow is up to 65.1" for the event.

MAIL DELIVERY: Post Offices in greater Erie are open Wednesday, but mail delivery will be restricted to business addresses only, where accessible. Residential delivery will be suspended today. When conditions improve, all mail delivery will resume.

TRASH PICKUP UPDATES:

Garbage pickup in the City of Erie, which is delayed a day this week and next because of the holidays, is expected to remain on schedule.

Advanced Disposal in Millcreek told Erie News Now garbage pickup has been delayed for two days. Anyone whose garbage was suppose to be picked up Monday will instead be collected Wednesday.

In Harborcreek Township, Waste Management pickups scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. Instead, the pickup will be next Wednesday, Jan. 3. All other pickups will run as scheduled, which will be one day later than usual due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Due to the inclement weather, Waste Management will not be picking up garbage or recyclables this week in Girard Township.

CLOSINGS:

Due to the ongoing weather emergency, the Millcreek Mall Complex will be closed Wednesday. The opening time for Thursday will determined later and is dependent upon weather conditions.

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum will be closed Wednesday, so snow piles can be removed from in front of the museum.

Full list of closings, cancellations and delays »

TRAVEL RESTRICTION LIFTED: PennDOT has lifted commercial vehicle restrictions on interstates in Erie County.

REDUCED SPEEDS ON INTERSTATE: People driving on Interstates 90, 86 and 79 in Erie County will see reduced speeds of 45 mph.

FLIGHTS: Erie International Airport to reopen at noon. You should check with your airline for delays and cancellations. Live flight tracker »

EMTA BUS SERVICE: Riders should expect delays. Several routes are also detoured.

NORTH EAST BOROUGH: Police are asking all North East Borough residents to park their vehicles in the driveway instead of the street, if possible, and follow odd-even parking where posted. This will allow the Streets Department to better clear the roads.

