Tips to Keep Healthy and Safe When Shoveling Snow



Getting rid of all the snow from tops of cars to driveways and sidewalks is no easy task, and though you might think there's nothing to it. except time spent, here's a look at a few things to keep in mind. Tyler Travis, the LECOM Medical Fitness & Wellness Center Executive Director says, to keep hydrated, and don't eat prior to shoveling outdoors.

He also says, "We want to make sure the blood flow is going towards the heart and not the digestive system. The cold temperatures already constricts the blood vessels so that poses a risk already for those that need to keep the heart healthy. And again by mechanically moving correctly by using their hips, hinging with their hips, moving their gluts and hamstrings and making sure when they pick the shovel up they are throwing the snow forward."