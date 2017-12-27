Golf dome at Family First Sports Park collapses - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Golf dome at Family First Sports Park collapses

ERIE, Pa. -

The famed golf dome at Family First Sports Park appears to have collapsed as a result of the massive winter storm.

The dome appears to have deflated under the weight of several feet of snow accumulated over the last three days, according to a statement on the sports park's website.

A statement on the Family First website, dated Tuesday, says "The dome is closed indefinitely due to the snow accumulation over the last 2 days. Please check back for updates."

Calls to park officials were not returned tonight.

The dome sits across from the Family First Sports Park fieldhouse in Summit Township.

