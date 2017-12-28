Erie Delivery Service Sees Increase in Calls Due to Snow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Delivery Service Sees Increase in Calls Due to Snow

Delivery services are seeing an increase in calls the last few days from people needing additional help to complete everyday tasks.

Hansen's Errand Service spent the day delivering medications and food to people who were not able to get out of their houses Wednesday because of the weather.

The business's president, Peggy Allin, said Wednesday has been easier for her staff to get around and make deliveries.

She said it is still important for people who are running their errands to be careful on the roads.

"We, too, abided by no driving on the highways and interstates," said Allin. "Safety needs to be everybody's main concern."

Allin said her staff even spent the day driving people to the Buffalo airport.

