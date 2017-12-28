Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation Names New Leader

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation has a new leader.

Board members announced Wednesday morning Barbara Chaffee will become the new president and CEO.

She succeeds David Martin, who is stepping down to serve as executive director of the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce.

Chaffee most recently served as president and CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

She will start at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Jan. 1.

