Erie AAA Sees Triple Number of Calls for Service - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie AAA Sees Triple Number of Calls for Service

Posted: Updated:

AAA has been slammed with service requests during Erie's record snowfall.

From Saturday night to Wednesday morning, AAA in Erie reported 556 service requests from its members.

That is almost triple the number of calls during the same timeframe last year.

A majority of the calls were for a car stuck in the snow or off the road.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com