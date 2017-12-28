Erie AAA Sees Triple Number of Calls for Service

AAA has been slammed with service requests during Erie's record snowfall.

From Saturday night to Wednesday morning, AAA in Erie reported 556 service requests from its members.

That is almost triple the number of calls during the same timeframe last year.

A majority of the calls were for a car stuck in the snow or off the road.

