Lincoln Library Branch Remains Closed; Due Dates Extended for Li - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lincoln Library Branch Remains Closed; Due Dates Extended for Library Patrons

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Library's Lincoln Community Center branch library, located at 1255 Manchester Road, will remain closed Thursday due to a power outage.

All other libraries, including the Millcreek Mall branch, are open during normal hours.

All items borrowed from the library that are due Dec. 31 will now be due Jan. 2 because of storm-related closures.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com