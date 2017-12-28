Six Arrested at Fairview Township DUI Checkpoint - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Six Arrested at Fairview Township DUI Checkpoint

Six people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint Friday on State Route 5 in Fairview Township.

A total of 125 drivers were stopped.

Four were arrested for DUI of alcohol, one for DUI of drugs and another for drug possession and paraphernalia, according to State Police.

Nine traffic citations and two warnings were also issued.

Roving patrols were also used during the checkpoint.

