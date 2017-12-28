Bill Honoring Crawford County Soldier Signed into Law

Part of State Route 18 will be renamed in honor of a Crawford County Army staff sergeant who was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan in 2004.

The road between State Route 322 and the Crawford/Mercer County line in West Fallowfield Township will be renamed the Staff Sgt. James Douglas Mowris Memorial Highway.

State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) introduced the legislation, which was recently signed into law, to honor the soldier.

Mowris and seven other soldiers were killed in an explosion while clearing an enemy weapons and ammunition cache west of Ghazni, Afghanistan Jan. 29, 2004. The father of two was 37.

Mowris is a native of Adamsville who enlisted in the Army in 1984 after he graduated from Conneaut Lake High School.

During his 20-year career, he served in numerous locations across the world,such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Honduras, El Salvador, Kosovo, Cuba and Afghanistan with the Army and U.S. Army Reserves.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.