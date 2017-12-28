Outgoing Erie Mayor Thanks Community, City Workers, Reveals Futu - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Outgoing Erie Mayor Thanks Community, City Workers, Reveals Future Plans

Posted: Updated:

The end of an era is coming in a few days at Erie City Hall. Current Mayor Joe Sinnott will be leaving his post, and another Democrat named Joe, Joe Schember will take his place on Tuesday.  But, Thursday, after 12 years in office, Sinnott held his final news conference. He thanked community leaders and organizations, the public, and media. Sinnott also commended city workers and says the success of Erie rests on their shoulders.

When asked about the legacy he'll leave behind, he says he's happy that an initiative or vote was never lost at city council. He also noted the city's financial turnaround, saying, "We really set ourselves out in Pennsylvania as a city that was able to fashion our own solutions without Act 47 intervention without state takeover. All these things and that made us very unique and we're a model for other cities."

The mayor will end his final term on Tuesday, January 2 at Noon, handing over the keys to his office, to Schember. Sinnott says he will then return to practicing law in Erie at the firm that his brother helped create: Marnen, Mioduszewski, Bordonaro, Wagner & Sinnott, located on 10th street. As far as the future, Joe Sinnot says he has not ruled out another political run for something.

