Erie firefighters battle blaze on city's west side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie firefighters battle blaze on city's west side

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Erie firefighters respond to a blaze at 3013 Liberty St.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m., flames were reported from the second story of the three-story wood frame residence. 

Fire fighters needed about 30 minutes to knock the blaze down.

The residence is a single family home and the family was home at the time of the fire, but got out safely. No injuries were reported

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com