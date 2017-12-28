Space Heater Blamed in West Erie Fire

A space heater is being blamed for a fire in west Erie Thursday, according to Erie's chief fire inspector.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3013 Liberty St. around 9 p.m.

Flames were reported from the second story of the three-story wood frame residence.

Fire fighters needed about 30 minutes to knock the blaze down.

The residence is a single-family home.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but got out safely. No injuries were reported.

A space heater in a second floor bedroom that was plugged into a power strip started the fire. Erie fire inspector John Widomski warns that any appliance needs to be plugged into a wall outlet to help prevent fires.

