Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Millcreek Township Fatal Crash

An Erie man Thursday entered a plea in a fatal crash in Millcreek Township.

Zachary Strader pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

The February 17th crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.

Investigators said Naylor's Ford Focus was heading east on West Grandview from the stop sign when it was hit by Strader's Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving south on Peach.

Naylor suffered serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

Prosecutors said Strader was going nearly double the speed limit, which contributed to the fatal crash.

He also had levels of THC, a chemical found in marijuana, in his system at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Strader will be sentenced Feb. 13. He faces a maximum $10,000 fine and 5 years in prison.

