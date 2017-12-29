Pennsylvania Wing Civil Air Patrol Helping with Snow Removal

More help is on the way to help Erie dig out from this week's record snowfall.

About 50 volunteers from the Pennsylvania Wing Civil Air Patrol have been deployed to Erie County.

At least 24 people have been slated for deployment from Team Rubicon, a non-profit that brings together military veterans and first responders to help with emergency response.

Erie County residents can call 2-1-1 for information about assistance in clearing snow. Team Rubicon and the Pennsylvania Wing Civil Air Patrol will help clear sidewalks and driveways for vulnerable residents, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions or disabilities.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety is coordinating volunteer efforts.

Several area businesses and community organizations are providing equipment and other donations to support the mission. They include Emsco Group, West Ridge Fire Department, First Alliance Church, Wegmans, Subway and the American Red Cross.

Anyone who is interested in offering support can call Bruce Eicher at 814-873-8486.

