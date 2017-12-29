PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates; City of Erie Snow Emergency in Effect through New Year's Day

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTIONS: PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on the interstate highways due to the winter weather.

Interstate 90, 86 and 79 in Erie County

Interstate 79 in Crawford and Mercer counties (lifted as of 7:54 p.m. Friday)

(lifted as of 7:54 p.m. Friday) Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties (lifted as of 7:54 p.m. Friday)

(lifted as of 7:54 p.m. Friday) Interstate 376 in Mercer County (lifted as of 7:54 p.m. Friday)

CITY OF ERIE SNOW EMERGENCY: Based on the snow accumulation and current forecast for additional snowfall this weekend, the City of Erie’s Snow Emergency will remain in effect throughout this weekend and the New Year’s holiday Monday, Jan. 1. A snow emergency in the City of Erie extends the inner-city's posted odd-even parking regulations to include Saturday and Sunday and the holiday.

