Several Semi-Trucks End Up Off Road Along Interstate 90

Several semi-trucks ended up off the road along Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

They were found in westbound lanes near mile marker 31 around 3 p.m.

A PennDOT truck and semi also collided in the area and suffered heavy damage, according to reports from the scene.

