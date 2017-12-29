Garbage, Recyclable Pickup Running on Two-Day Delay for Millcreek Township

Advanced Disposal said it will be operating on a minimum of a tow-day delay this week for Millcreek Township.

The company said it made the decision with the safety of its team members and the communities it serves in mind.

If trash or recycling is not accessible, Advanced Disposal will catch up on collection next week but on a one-day delay due to the New Year's holiday.

The company said it has been working the emergency management team and the the township to determine the best course of action.

