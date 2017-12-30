Celebrations Planned to Ring in 2018

So far, it appears the weather will not impact Erie's New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday.

Several parties are planned, including Boogie on the Bay at the Bayfront Convention Center.

There is also Bash at the Ambassador.

You can also enjoy some laughs at Jr.'s Last Laugh with comedian Greg Hahn and Erie's own SUPERBAND.

Peek 'n Peak is also hosting a celebration, among others.

