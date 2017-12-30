Drivers Asked to Stay Off Roads; Erie County Emergency Operation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Drivers Asked to Stay Off Roads; Erie County Emergency Operations Center Reactivated

DRIVING: Erie County emergency management officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads if travel is not necessary.

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTIONS: PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 90, 86 and 79 in Erie County due to the winter weather.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS: The Erie County Department of Public Safety is reactivating its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response to the new snow.

CITY OF ERIE SNOW EMERGENCY: Based on the snow accumulation and current forecast for additional snowfall this weekend, the City of Erie’s Snow Emergency will remain in effect throughout this weekend and the New Year’s holiday Monday, Jan. 1. A snow emergency in the City of Erie extends the inner-city's posted odd-even parking regulations to include Saturday and Sunday and the holiday.

SNOW REMOVAL ASSISTANCE: People Needing Snow Removal Assistance Asked to be Patient Due to High Call Volume

CLOSINGS:

FLIGHTS: Several flights arriving or departing from Erie International Airport Saturday have been canceled or delayed. Live flight tracker »

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

