People Needing Snow Removal Assistance Asked to be Patient Due to High Call Volume

The 2-1-1 Call Center is receiving heavy call volume from at-risk residents seeking assistance with snow removal. As a result, some callers may get a busy signal or a voicemail option.

If you get a busy signal when calling 2-1-1, try to call back.

If you are given the option to leave a voicemail, please do so. 2-1-1 staff will be responding to all voicemail messages.

Anyone with a cell phone can text their ZIP code to 898-211, and they will receive a call back from 2-1-1.

Erie County and United Way of Erie County are asking for your patience throughout the process. The latest round of snow has increased the urgency of requests, but the staff is working to keep up with the calls, and volunteers are doing their best to reach those most in need.

