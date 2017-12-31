Millcreek Township Home Goes Viral on Social Media, Featured by Media Outlets

A Millcreek Township home has gone viral after the owner shared it on social media.

The snow-covered home is being dubbed the Gingerbread House because of its snow and lights.

It has since been featured by several media outlets across the country.

Homeowner John Kramer said he has been getting reaction from people all over the world.

"I know I've had over 1,000 emails," said Kramer. "People from Australia asking me questions about snow. You forget that people have no clue or have never seen snow, so there were a lot of questions that shocked me. "

Kramer said people have even requested to use the photo of his home as a Christmas card for next year.

