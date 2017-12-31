Group Rolls Big Snowball at Millcreek Mall

Some decided to make the best of the snow Saturday.

About ten people braved the storm to help roll Erie's largest snowball at the Millcreek Mall.

Happi 92.7 teamed up with the mall to turn the historic snowfall into historic giving for the Erie City Mission.

They collected donations during the event to help support people in need this winter season.

"Just come by and see it and get your picture taken with it," said Sheri McBride of Happi 92.7. "It's just incredible. It's a lot of snow, and remember the people that right now struggling with addiction and maybe don't have a place to live and aren't as warm as you and I."

