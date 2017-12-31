Snowmobiler Injured in Chautauqua County Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Snowmobiler Injured in Chautauqua County Crash

Posted: Updated:

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is reminding all snowmobilers to be cautious when they are out riding after an accident involving a car Friday.

It happened on Stockton Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua at 10:08 p.m. Friday.

Gregory E. Auge, 35, of Sherman, was operating a snowmobile that was crossing the roadway on trail 4E when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle heading eastbound on the road, deputies said.

The vehicle and snowmobile collided, which caused Auge to be thrown from the snowmobile. He was transported by Mayville Rescue for his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said snowmobilers should pay attention to the signage placed on the trails by snowmobile clubs and use extra caution when crossing the roadway.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com