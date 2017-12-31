Snowmobiler Injured in Chautauqua County Crash

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is reminding all snowmobilers to be cautious when they are out riding after an accident involving a car Friday.

It happened on Stockton Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua at 10:08 p.m. Friday.

Gregory E. Auge, 35, of Sherman, was operating a snowmobile that was crossing the roadway on trail 4E when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle heading eastbound on the road, deputies said.

The vehicle and snowmobile collided, which caused Auge to be thrown from the snowmobile. He was transported by Mayville Rescue for his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said snowmobilers should pay attention to the signage placed on the trails by snowmobile clubs and use extra caution when crossing the roadway.

