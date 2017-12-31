Car Ends Up on Roof in Summit Township Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Ends Up on Roof in Summit Township Accident

Posted: Updated:

Police were called to a rollover accident in Summit Township Sunday.

A family was inside the vehicle when the driver lost control in an attempt to avoid a semi. 

The car flipped over and landed in front of a home in the 9300 block of Peach Street.

No injuries were reported.

