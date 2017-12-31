Boxing Legend Don Elbaum Braves the Winter Weather for New Year' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Boxing Legend Don Elbaum Braves the Winter Weather for New Year's Eve

As we countdown locally, Erie residents are turning up, the fun. All despite the record amount of snowfall that rocked the area over the past week.

It's no secret the weather has been rough on the Erie area in the past week.

 But that isn't stopping people from coming into town to ring in the new year.

Over at the BREWERIE at Union Station, they're starting their "Brew Years Eve" festivities.

 Ahead of the party, Erie News Now caught up with famed boxing promoter , and Erie-born, Don Elbaum , as he came to visit a friend performing in the band "Ruby Port."

Elbaum was supposed to be headed to a party in New York City, but opted to come to Erie, and the weather did not hold him back.

"Listen, it's New Year's Eve, and that only comes once a year man." said Elbaum "And even in Erie, this should be against the law, the weather, it should be outlawed.  Listen, it's New Year's Eve, I'm here, and it's gonna be an incredible night, and I'm thrilled to be here."

Elbaum, is obviously ready for a knockout New Years Eve, and if you want to party just like him,  the Brew Year's Eve event at BREWERIE runs until 1am . 

