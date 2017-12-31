Man Charged with DWI After Head-On Crash in Mayville, New York - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with DWI After Head-On Crash in Mayville, New York

A man has been charged for DWI after a head-on crash in Mayville, New York Sunday.

It was reported on South Erie Street around 5:30 p.m.

A vehicle, driven by Charles Carlson, 56, of Maple Springs, failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Carlson hit the other vehicle head on, which caused minor injuries to the woman driving it, deputies said. She was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies determined Carlson was operating his vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested, charged and later released.

