Kids, Families Celebrate Noon Year's Eve

The expERIEnce Children's Museum kicked off the new year a little early with its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration.

Families were invited to celebrate at the museum all day long.

There was music and dancing, noisemakers, a fireworks project, photo booth, crafts and more.

After the balloon drop, everyone received an apple juice toast to the new year.

Organizers said it's a great way for the entire family to be able to celebrate 2018 together.

About 100 people attended the celebration.

