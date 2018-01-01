Holy Family Church Hosts Special Service; Sister Kevin Berdis Honored

Holy Family Church hosted a special service Sunday morning.

Mass is not normally celebrated in the church anymore, except for special occasions.

"Today is a special feast where we remember Jesus entered the human family," said Father John Paul Kuzma. "Normally, mass is not celebrated in this church building anymore. However, on feast day, we are allowed to celebrate mass here."

After the mass, the City of Erie declared the 1100 block of East 9th Street as Sister Kevin Berdis Way.

She is being recognized for her two decades at Holy Family School and being the last sister to serve as both principal in the City of Erie and Diocese of Erie.

